The Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft and helicopters have begun flypast and showering flowers on hospitals tending to coronavirus patients across the country. This is part of a nationwide campaign by the armed forces to show support for those involved in fighting COVID-19 outbreak.Apart from flypasts by the IAF aircraft, Indian Army bands will be performing at various medical colleges, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities. The Indian Navy ships will also be lit up in the evening near the major ports to show their solidarity.IAF began the flypasts from Srinagar, Kashmir. Two C-130J Super Hercules special operations transport aircraft took off from Srinagar and flew over Dal Lake before proceeding south.Addressing the media on Friday, 1 May, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat had announced: "The Air Force will conduct a flypast from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram and another one starting from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat. It will include both transport and fighter aircraft."SrinagarSrinagar reported the first display, with IAF aircraft flying over Dal Lake. These two IAF C-130J Super Hercules special operations transport took off from Srinagar and will fly to Trivandrum in Kerala to show gratitude towards COVID-19 warriors.After the display in Srinagar, the two planes flew over the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh.ChandigarhThe aircraft that took off from Srinagar were soon spotted over Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh.New DelhiWhile the transport aircraft continued their flight, in New Delhi, IAF helicopters paid respect to the police force, for their efforts in containing the COVID-19 virus, by showering flower petals on the police war memorial.Soon after IAF transport aircraft flew over New Delhi.GoaSimilarly in Goa, an Indian Navy chetak helicopter showered flowers over Goa Medical College.BengaluruIn Bengaluru, army bands from Madras Engineering Group (MEG), Parachute Regiment Training Center (PRTC), and Army Service Corps (ASC) performed at Vidhan Soudha, national war memorial and MG Road metro station. Among these, MEG and PRTC have their regimental headquarters in Bengaluru.An IAF Mi-17 helicopter, which took off from Yelahanka air force station, showered flowers on healthcare workers at Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital. This hospital is one of the leading centers in the government's efforts to curb the virus.MumbaiThe first fighter plane flypast of the day was seen in Mumbai. Three IAS SU-30 MKI air superiority fighter planes flew over the city.Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with the total number of cases rising to 12,296 as on Sunday.ChennaiIAF chopper showered petals at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.LehOne of Indian Air Force's newly acquired Chinook heavy-lift helicopters flew over SNM hospital in Leh to pay tribute to the local hospital staff.ShilongBhubaneswar