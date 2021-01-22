No, Joe Biden Didn’t Show His Support for the Farmers’ Protest
The photo of him in the viral image was from a speech he made on 30 October, before the farmers’ protest started.
An image doing the rounds on the internet claims that newly elected United States’ President Joe Biden spoke out in support of the ongoing farmers’ protest in India against the three farm laws.
However, we found that President Biden made no such comment and the photo of him in the viral image was from a speech he made on 30 October, before the farmers’ protest started.
CLAIM
The claim in the viral image in Hindi read, “दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर किसान ठंड और बारिश में पचास दिन से बैठे हुए हैं उनका शांति पूर्ण समाधान हो और जल्द से जल्द मोदी सरकार किसान की मांग पूरी करे और उन्हे अपने घर संम्मानपूर्वक वापस भेज दे. - जो बायडेन अमेरिका राष्ट्रपती.”
[Translation: The farmers have been sitting on the Delhi border for 50 days in the cold and rain. Let the matter be resolved peacefully and the Modi government should fulfil their demands of the farmers as soon as possible and send them back to their homes respectfully. – Joe Biden, President of America.”]
Several people shared it on Facebook. One person said, “Thanks, Joe Biden, Thank you for supporting the farmers!”
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We searched on Google for a statement made by President Biden on the farmers’ protest. We did not find any such statement by him in which he supported the farmers’ protest in Delhi.
We then did a reverse search of Biden's photo used in viral image, we found that the photo was taken from a video report published on DD News on 31 October 2020. The title of the video when translated from Hindi said, “US Presidential Election: The war of words between Donald Trump-Joe Biden intensifies.”
The footage of President Biden was from his final campaign rally held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
There is no mention of the protest in the report or the his full speech. We also didn’t find any report on DD News that talked about a statement made by Biden on the farmer agitation.
While some international leaders like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have spoken in support of the protests, President Biden has made no such statement. The viral image was shared to falsely claim that Biden has shown his support for the ongoing protests.
