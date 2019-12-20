No, Police Personnel Didn’t Raise Slogans Against CAA
CLAIM
A photograph which shows policemen protesting against the CAA is being shared on Facebook.
The image shows cops holding placards which read, “No CAA, NO NRC”.
The aforementioned post has garnered over 2,000 shares.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The photograph has been edited to add the slogan against CAA on the placard. In reality the image was taken earlier in November after a fight between lawyers and police snowballed into a massive clash at Delhi’s Tiz Hazari court.
The image is false.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On conducting a simple reverse image search using Yandex search engine, we came across a news article published in The Week on 5 November. This article carried the same image of the protesting police personnel.
The placard in reality read “Policeman are also humans (sic)” and the other was a poster asking for a lawyer’s arrest.
WHAT HAPPENED AT TIS HAZARI?
On 2 November the first clash between lawyers and police broke out at Tis Hazari Court complex. The clash followed a minor scuffle which turned violent between lawyers and policemen.
This was followed by another incident where as per a purported video, several lawyers heckled a policeman and one even slapped him. This happened outside the Saket District Court. The picture above is from when the police were protesting against the behavior of the lawyers. It was taken on 5 November.
