No, That’s Not Comic Munawar Faruqui Being Thrashed by Cops

We also spoke to a member of Faruqui’s lawyer’s team, Asad Warsi, who confirmed to us that the man seen in the video is not Faruqui but his friend Sadakat Khan.

CSP-Central Kotwali BPS Parihar also told us that no such incident happened with Faruqui. “Munawar Faruqui was not beaten up in the presence of police officers,” Parihar told The Quint’s WebQoof team.

On Friday, 1 January, Faruqui, along with four other comedians, was arrested by the Indore Police for allegedly "insulting" Home Minister Amit Shah and Hindu deities.

While there have been reports about the comedian being roughed up prior to the arrest, the man seen in the video is not Faruqui.