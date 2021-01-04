Vir Das & Other Stand-up Comics Show Support For Munawar Faruqui

On Friday, 1 January, comedian Munawar Faruqui, along with four other comedians, was arrested by the Indore Police for allegedly "insulting" Home Minister Amit Shah and Hindu deities. Two days later, it was reported that the Indore Police said that they did not have any evidence to prove that Faruqui had insulted Hindu deities. Over the weekend, much support has poured in for Faruqui, with many sharing a video of his performance.

Take a look: