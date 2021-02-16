2019 Lok Sabha Schedule Shared As 2021 West Bengal Election Dates

The graphic was shared with the caption that said, “West Bengal Election Dates”. It was titled, “West Bengal Election Dates: State to vote in 7 phases from April 1 to May 19 Year - 2021”.

It went on to list the names of the constituencies alongside the dates and phases. The graphic also states that counting of the votes would take place on 23 May this year.

We found the image was shared widely on Facebook and Twitter.