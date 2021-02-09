Facebook To Remove All False Claims About COVID-19, Vaccines

Social media giant Facebook announced on Monday, 9 February, that it is going to expand its efforts to remove false claims on its own platform and Instagram about COVID-19, its vaccines and vaccines in general during the pandemic.

The company announced in a blogpost the expanded list of false COVID-19 and vaccine-related claims that will be removed. They include claims like COVID-19 is man-made, vaccines are not effective at preventing the disease they were created to protect against, it's safer to get a disease than to get its vaccine, and that vaccines are dangerous, toxic, or cause autism, among others.