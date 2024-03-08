ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

AI Image Passed off as Elon Musk Attending Ambani Family Pre-Wedding Event

We found that the image of Elon Musk is not real and has been generated using the help of AI tools.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

An image of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tesla, Elon Musk, is being shared to claim that it shows him attending the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

What do the viral posts say?: Those sharing the image have uploaded it with a caption that said, "Elon Musk arrives in India to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani."

We found that the image of Elon Musk is not real and has been generated using the help of AI tools.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

The image had garnered over 2 lakh views on the platform, when this report was being written. (More archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Are these claims true?: No, the image has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

  • We did not find any news reports or information to support that Musk did attend the pre-wedding celebration hosted by the Ambani family.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Discrepancies in the viral image: A closer at Musk's hands revealed that his thumbs appear to be blurred and merging, which is a common error spotted in AI-generated images.

  • His face had a smoothened-out texture, a common feature of images generated using AI.

We found that the image of Elon Musk is not real and has been generated using the help of AI tools.

We noticed some anomalies in the viral image.

(Source: Viral Image/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

No news reports available: Team WebQoof performed a keyword search on Google, but did not come across any news reports or information to support the claim that Musk had attended the pre-wedding celebrations.

  • It should be noted that several public figures like Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, Rihanna, among others, attended the event.

  • If Musk had been a part of the event, then there would have news reports indicating the same.

Passing the image through detection tools: We passed the image through two tools namely — 'Hive Moderation' and 'Is It AI?' and found that both of them showed a high probability of the viral image being an AI-generated one.

  • The tool said that there is over 99 percent chance of the image being AI-generated.

    (Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

Conclusion: It is evident that an AI-generated image is being shared as Tesla CEO Elon Musk attending the pre-wedding ceremony hosted by the Ambani family in Gujarat.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Elon Musk   Fact Check   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×