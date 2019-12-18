Image of Egypt Man Dressed as Woman Passed off as Jamia Protester
CLAIM
Amid the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, an image is circulating on social media where with the claim that a female protester was caught in the midst of stone pelting and violence during the Jamia protests in a burqa.
The Quint received a query on the claim made in the image via its WhatsApp helpline number.
WHAT’S THE TRUTH?
A Google reverse image search led us to an article that was published on 26 August 2017 which had carried the viral image.
According to the article, the incident was from Egypt’s Cairo where a man dressed as woman. He was arrested because he allegedly attempted to kidnap a child in front of North 90 street at Gate no 8 at Cairo Film festival.
The article quoting Egyptian reports mentioned that the man was hiding while being dressed in a woman’s clothes when some people complained about him to the authorities.
Alt News also found a news article published by Sharkia Today on the same incident.
Google reverse search also showed up articles that claimed that the same image was viral in September in Lebanon as well. An official had then clarified that the man in the image was not arrested in Lebanon and was arrested in another country about two years ago.
Evidently, not only is the image old, it also does not show a protester from Jamia Milia Islamia university. Rather, it is from Cairo in Egypt when the man dressed in woman clothes was arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a child.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)