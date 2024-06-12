This Graphic Doesn’t Show Education Qualifications of Modi 3.0 Cabinet Ministers

Following the formation of the government and choosing of the Council of Ministers, a graphic is being shared on the internet to claim that it shows the educational qualifications of the ministers.
What did the graphic show?: It showed 7 PhD holders, 3 MBA degree holders and around 68 graduates. Additionally, 13 council of ministers were lawyers, six doctors, seven civil servants, and five engineers by profession.
What is the truth?: This graphic dates back to 2021, when the then cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was rejigged and some new leaders were allocated portfolios.
How did we find that out?: A Google Lens search on the graphic directed us to the same visual uploaded in a report published by News18.
It mentioned details about the rejigged cabinet ministry and carried several graphics which represented their castes, education, and experience.
The graphic showed the same numbers as seen in the viral post.
About the rejig of the cabinet: In July 2021, the PM Modi-led government had overhauled its council of ministers with several leaders resigning from their respective positions.
The rejig saw leaders like Ashwini Vaishnaw and Jyotiraditya Scindia being given charge of new portfolios in the cabinet.
What about the educational qualifications of the new council of ministers?: As per a recent report published by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 14 of the new council of ministers are graduates, 10 are graduate professionals, 26 are post-graduates, and seven of them have a doctorate degree.
This means that around 57 percent of the ministers had an educational qualification of "graduate" or above.
Conclusion: It is clear that an old graphic of the educational qualifications of the Council of Ministers is being falsely linked to the recent government formation.
