Fact-Check: Edited Poster of Pathaan’s Sequal Viral as Real on Social Media

The poster was created by an X account for Pathaan and did not carry the number "2".

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
An image of a poster featuring actors Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, John Abraham and others with the title "Pathaan 2" is being shared on social media platforms.

It is being claimed that the sequel to Khan and Padukone starrer Pathaan has been announced, "unofficially."

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this claim true?: The poster is edited to add the number "2."

  • It had been created by an X (formerly Twitter) account named, "KHALED SRKANATIC," which simply noted the title of the film in 2021.

What we found: We ran a Google reverse image search on the visual and came across a post from 2021 on X by an account @Sidkannan. It was the same image as the viral visual, however, the "2" was missing.

  • We zoomed into the image and noticed a watermark which read, "Designed by Khaled SRKanatic"

This is the close-up of the watermark.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

We, then, ran a relevant keyword search and came across the same poster on Khaled SRKanatic's X account. They were posted on 8 April 2021.

The poster was created by an X account for Pathaan and did not carry the number "2".

Here is the post by the fan page.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

  • The post carried three other visuals designed by the account.

About Pathaan 2: Screenwriter of the film, Abbas Tyrewala revealed in a podcast that a sequel is set to come, reported Times of India in September. It added the the script for the sequel was in its final stages.

No official poster or visual for the sequel has been revealed by the makers.

Conclusion: An edited poster of Pathaan's sequel is going viral as real.

Topics:  Pathaan   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

