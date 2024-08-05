Here's What John Cena Said About His Emotional Meeting With SRK

Wrestler and actor John Cena met Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in July. Cena recently shared that he was 'awestruck and starstruck' after meeting the globally beloved actor.
Recalling his meeting with Shah Rukh, Cena told ANI, "It was just such an emotional moment to be able to shake a person's hand that affects your life so drastically and tell them specifically what they did. He was amazing. He couldn't have been more empathetic and kind and sharing. It really was wonderful. It was wonderful. I was awestruck, starstruck. It was fantastic."
He earlier tweeted: "A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality. An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life."
Here's the tweet he previously posted:
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had a lavish wedding ceremony in July.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)