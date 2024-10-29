ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Edited Poster of Kashmir Eye Hospital With Misleading Message Goes Viral

This image has been altered to mislead people.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
An image showing a poster of Kashmir Eye Hospital located in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, is going viral on social media.

The poster shows derogatory language being used towards women.

This image has been altered to mislead people.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This image has been altered to mislead the viewers.

  • The original poster read, "Aapki aakhon ki hifazat, humara maqsad".

How did we find out the truth?: We checked the official social media pages of Kashmir Eye Hospital and found a clarification from them about this viral image.

  • They mentioned that the viral image has been altered to send a wrong message under the hospital's name.

  • "We are deeply saddened and concerned by the recent circulation of an edited image of our Kashmir Eye Hospitals hoarding, which has been manipulated to appear abusive," it read.

  • They also shared a post of X (formerly Twitter) denying putting such a poster on the streets of Srinagar.

  • Dr Raashid Maqbool, one of our founders of the hospital, also shared a video clarification where he stated that altered version of the poster is going viral.

Conclusion: An altered image of a poster of a hospital in Srinagar is going viral online with a derogatory message.

