No, Canada Didn’t Put Up Posters Asking Indians to Stop Defecating in the Open

An image of a hoarding, showing a man defecating on a beach, is being shared on social media.

The hoarding carries text in English, reading, "Beaches are not toilets," and a line in Hindi, asking people not to defecate in the open.

It also shows the logo for the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and one reading 'Canada'.

The claim: The image is being shared to target Indians, claiming that the Canadian government had to put up posters across parks and beaches to remind them not to defecate in the open.