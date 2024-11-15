Edited Images of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh With Newborn Viral as Real

A set of two images of actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with a newborn have gone viral on social media platforms.
Those sharing have claimed that it shows Padukone-Singh welcoming their newborn Dua Singh Padukone.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here,)
Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as both the images are edited.
The first original image featured artist Neeti Mohan with her partner and child.
The second original image featured a person named Analysia Beck who gave birth to her child at a McDonald's car park amid a heavy snowstorm in Wisconsin in January.
The celebrity couple have not officially shared an image of their daughter, Dua, as of the publishing of this article.
What we found: We checked both the images separately and found the following:
IMAGE 1: We ran a Google reverse image search on the photo and came across a post by Neeti Mohan from 12 September 2021. The viral image and Mohan's post had similarities.
IMAGE 2: We ran a Yandex reverse image search on the image and found a report by The Sun from January.
It reported a story about a person named Analysia Beck from Wisconsin who had to give birth in a car park at fast-food chain McDonalds. The story included a photo which was similar to that of Padukone.
The viral image has been mirrored, unlike the original photo.
We, then, checked Beck's Facebook page and found the same visual from 13 January.
The Quint has previosuly debunked a similar claim around Padukone-Singh and you can read the story here.
The celebrity couple announced the birth of their daughter on 8 September via Instagram. They made a post on 1 November, revealing the name of their daughter, "Dua Padukone Singh."
Conclusion: A set of two edited images has gone viral, falsely claiming to show Padukone-Singh with their daughter, Dua.
