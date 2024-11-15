ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Edited Images of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh With Newborn Viral as Real

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's images have been edited and shared as real.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
A set of two images of actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with a newborn have gone viral on social media platforms.

Those sharing have claimed that it shows Padukone-Singh welcoming their newborn Dua Singh Padukone.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here,)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as both the images are edited.

  • The first original image featured artist Neeti Mohan with her partner and child.

  • The second original image featured a person named Analysia Beck who gave birth to her child at a McDonald's car park amid a heavy snowstorm in Wisconsin in January.

  • The celebrity couple have not officially shared an image of their daughter, Dua, as of the publishing of this article.

What we found: We checked both the images separately and found the following:

IMAGE 1: We ran a Google reverse image search on the photo and came across a post by Neeti Mohan from 12 September 2021. The viral image and Mohan's post had similarities.

IMAGE 2: We ran a Yandex reverse image search on the image and found a report by The Sun from January.

  • It reported a story about a person named Analysia Beck from Wisconsin who had to give birth in a car park at fast-food chain McDonalds. The story included a photo which was similar to that of Padukone.

  • The viral image has been mirrored, unlike the original photo.

  • We, then, checked Beck's Facebook page and found the same visual from 13 January.

The Quint has previosuly debunked a similar claim around Padukone-Singh and you can read the story here.

The celebrity couple announced the birth of their daughter on 8 September via Instagram. They made a post on 1 November, revealing the name of their daughter, "Dua Padukone Singh."

Conclusion: A set of two edited images has gone viral, falsely claiming to show Padukone-Singh with their daughter, Dua.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint

Topics:  Deepika Padukone   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

