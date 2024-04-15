Altered Image of Jashodaben Modi Shared To Mock BJP's 'Modi Ki Guarantee' Slogan

A photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's estranged wife, Jashodaben Modi, with a poster that reads, "The first guarantee he gave was to me only! The rest of you are wise!" (translated from Hindi to English) is being shared on social media platforms.
Is this true?: No, the claim is false as the image is altered.
The original image dates back to 2014 when Jashodaben Modi filed a Right to Information (RTI) to seek details about her security arrangements being the Prime Minister's wife.
How did we find out?: At first, we ran a Google and Yandex reverse image search on the photo.
We came across several reports by media outlets about Jashodaben Modi filing an RTI to seek details about her security arrangements as PM Modi's wife.
According to a report by the Hindustan Times from 2016, Jashodaben filed an RTI with the passport office in Ahmedabad to know the details about the marriage-related documents produced by PM Modi to get his passport at the time when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.
We compared the two images and found similarities. HT gave Agence France-Presse (AFP) the credit for the image.
Apart from HT, the Times of India also used the image in their report from 2014. TOI also credited the image to AFP.
They captioned the image, writing the Jashodaben showed a copy of the RTI, outside the office of the deputy superintendent of police in Mehsana on 25 November 2014.
She filed an RTI in 2014 to learn about her security details as the prime minister's wife.
The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) also covered a story on Jashodaben's RTI in 2014 and credited the image to AFP.
Conclusion: Clearly, an altered version of Jashodaben's photo is being shared to mock the BJP's slogan.
