At Least 3 Children Killed After Gunman Opens Fire in Nashville School
The shooting took place at the Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church in Tennessee.
At least three children were killed after a gunman opened fire in an elementary school in Nashville's Tennessee on Monday, 27 September, before being shot dead by the police, officials said.
The shooting took place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church. The three victims were pronounced dead on arrival at the Monroe Carrel Jr Children's Hospital, AP reported.
"An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church. The shooter was engaged by MNPD (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department) and is dead," the MNPD took to Twitter to say.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
(With inputs from AP.)
Topics: US School Shooting
