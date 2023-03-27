ADVERTISEMENT

At Least 3 Children Killed After Gunman Opens Fire in Nashville School

The shooting took place at the Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church in Tennessee.

The Quint
Updated
World
1 min read
At Least 3 Children Killed After Gunman Opens Fire in Nashville School
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

At least three children were killed after a gunman opened fire in an elementary school in Nashville's Tennessee on Monday, 27 September, before being shot dead by the police, officials said.

The shooting took place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church. The three victims were pronounced dead on arrival at the Monroe Carrel Jr Children's Hospital, AP reported.

"An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church. The shooter was engaged by MNPD (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department) and is dead," the MNPD took to Twitter to say.

(This story will be updated with more details.)

(With inputs from AP.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:  US School Shooting 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×