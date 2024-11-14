Edited Clip Viral as Child Performing for Dead Mother in America’s Got Talent

A video featuring a boy purportedly singing a tribute to his late mother on the stage of American reality show America’s Got Talent's (AGT) latest season is being shared on social media platforms.
Those sharing claimed that a boy brought the judges to tears with his act on AGT 2024.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as the video is edited.
The video has been created by a YouTube page, "Talent America Son." The channel clearly specifies that it was made for "entertainment purposes."
The original video is from 2015 and shows the judges of X-Factor - United Kingdom, who were re-acting to a contestant's performance.
What we found: We divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We came across the same video on YouTube on a channel named, "Talent America Son," from 4 October.
The video's caption noted, “This video presents a virtual avatar created exclusively for entertainment purposes, simulated as a participant in a fictitious context and unrelated to the official 'Got Talent' program or its real participants or events. This representation is entirely generated and is not intended to deceive, but to offer an artistic and imaginative experience. All characters and events presented are fictitious. Enjoy this content as a virtual entertainment play.” (sic.)
It was clear that the video was edited and made for "entertainment purposes".
YouTube also noted that the content was altered or synthetic in nature.
We checked the "About" section of the channel and it stated that the content was fictional and, "any resemblance to real people, places or events is purely coincidental."
We ran a Google reverse image search on the frames of the judges reaction and came across a video from 2015 on X Factor - UK official YouTube channel.
It was uploaded with the title, "Josh Daniel sings Labrinth’s Jealous | Auditions Week 1 | The X Factor UK 2015 The X Factor UK 2015"
The video showed contestant Josh Daniel’s performance of artist Labrinth's song Jealous, which he dedicated to his late friend.
We compared the frames of the judges reaction and found similarities. Below are the comparisons.
Conclusion: The viral video is edited and is being falsely shared as a real incident.
