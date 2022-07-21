Fact-Check: Edited Amul Ad Shared to Take a Dig at Government Over New GST Rates
This Amul advertisement is edited, the original ad said 'Ab ki baar, Bhajap sweekar.'
An Amul advertisement portraying the classic Amul girl taking a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is being shared on social media.
The ad also has 'Ab ki baar, GST ka maar (This time around, GST's battering),' written in bold letters on the top. The claims around the post are taking a dig at government and the Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council after they increased the tax rates on certain goods and services, while withdrawing exemptions on certain items.
However, this photo is altered. The original Amul ad posted in May 2014 was shared after BJP won the Lok Sabha elections. The original ad reads, 'Ab ki baar, Bhajap sweekar' (This time around, BJP has been accepted).
CLAIM
One of the claims shared with the Amul poster said, "Galat Sarkar Tax 5% Hike on Milk."
WHAT WE FOUND
We conducted a reverse image search and came across a tweet from 16 May 2014 by Amul's official handle which carried the same image.
The image in the tweet says, 'Ab ki baar, Bhajap sweekar' instead of 'Ab ki baar, GST ka maar,' as seen in the viral picture.
Amul's ad was on Modi's win in 2014.
WHAT ABOUT THE NEW GST RATES?
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council decided to increase the tax on certain goods, while withdrawing exemptions from others following which packaged food items like curd, paneer, meat, lassi, fish among others have become expensive.
Opposition leaders have raised the issue in the ongoing monsoon session and they have been protesting against the tax hike.
