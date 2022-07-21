Fact-Check: Edited Amul Ad Shared to Take a Dig at Government Over New GST Rates

An Amul advertisement portraying the classic Amul girl taking a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is being shared on social media.

The ad also has 'Ab ki baar, GST ka maar (This time around, GST's battering),' written in bold letters on the top. The claims around the post are taking a dig at government and the Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council after they increased the tax rates on certain goods and services, while withdrawing exemptions on certain items.

However, this photo is altered. The original Amul ad posted in May 2014 was shared after BJP won the Lok Sabha elections. The original ad reads, 'Ab ki baar, Bhajap sweekar' (This time around, BJP has been accepted).