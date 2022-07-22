ADVERTISEMENT

No, Droupadi Murmu Didn't Tweet About Making India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’

The account has now been suspended and the cache version shows that it was a 'parody account'.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
No, Droupadi Murmu Didn't Tweet About Making India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’
i

A screenshot of a tweet purportedly made by President-elect Droupadi Murmu is going viral on social media which states that she will make India a 'Hindu rashtra' after becoming the president of the nation.

This comes after National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Murmu won the presidential elections and became the first person from a Scheduled Tribes community, and the second woman ever, to be elected for the post.

However, the tweet was made by a parody account of Murmu, which has now been suspended.

CLAIM

The viral screenshot, originally in Hindi, reads, "After becoming the President, my first duty would be to make this country a 'Hindu Rashtra'."

An archive can be seen here.

(source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Similar claims can be seen here, here and here.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT 

The tweet, which is now viral, was made from the handle '@draupadi_m_'.

The username is highlighted. 

(Source: Screenshot)

We looked for this account on Twitter and found that it does not exist anymore.

The viral tweet was made by this username. 

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

While searching for the username on Twitter, we came across tweets from various users, who had replied to '@draupadi_m_'.

On hovering the cursor over the handle, a small box of information pops up which shows the profile picture, name, bio, followers and following count.

We found that this account's bio read 'Parody Account'.

The account was a parody account.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

However, the profile picture and way in which the username was written was different.

Same username had different account names and profile pictures. 

(Source: The Quint)

Murmu’s personal assistant Suraj Kumar Mahto spoke to Hindi news channel Aaj Tak and clarified that the tweets going under Murmu's name are fake and that she is not on Twitter yet.

Clearly, a tweet made by an imposter account under Droupadi Murmu's name is going viral with a false claim.

