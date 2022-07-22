No, Droupadi Murmu Didn't Tweet About Making India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’
The account has now been suspended and the cache version shows that it was a 'parody account'.
A screenshot of a tweet purportedly made by President-elect Droupadi Murmu is going viral on social media which states that she will make India a 'Hindu rashtra' after becoming the president of the nation.
This comes after National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Murmu won the presidential elections and became the first person from a Scheduled Tribes community, and the second woman ever, to be elected for the post.
However, the tweet was made by a parody account of Murmu, which has now been suspended.
CLAIM
The viral screenshot, originally in Hindi, reads, "After becoming the President, my first duty would be to make this country a 'Hindu Rashtra'."
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The tweet, which is now viral, was made from the handle '@draupadi_m_'.
We looked for this account on Twitter and found that it does not exist anymore.
While searching for the username on Twitter, we came across tweets from various users, who had replied to '@draupadi_m_'.
On hovering the cursor over the handle, a small box of information pops up which shows the profile picture, name, bio, followers and following count.
We found that this account's bio read 'Parody Account'.
However, the profile picture and way in which the username was written was different.
Murmu’s personal assistant Suraj Kumar Mahto spoke to Hindi news channel Aaj Tak and clarified that the tweets going under Murmu's name are fake and that she is not on Twitter yet.
Clearly, a tweet made by an imposter account under Droupadi Murmu's name is going viral with a false claim.
