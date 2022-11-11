Drake Didn’t Play Lata Mangeshkar’s Song at His Concert, Clip is Edited
The video is from a concert held in Toronto, where Drake can be seen performing to 'The Motto'.
Several news media outlets like NDTV, Outlook, and DNA shared an edited clip showing Canadian singer and rapper Drake and rapper Lil Wayne performing to singer Lata Mangeshkar's song Didi Tera Dewar Deewana from the Bollywood movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! during their concert. The video was also erroneously shared by The Quint on its Instagram handle.
(Note: Swipe to see the claims)
The Outlook carried a news report on it.
(Source: Outlook/Screenshot)
The video was shared by DNA.
(Source: DNA/Screenshot)
NDTV, too, carried a report on the viral video.
(Source: NDTV/Screenshot)
But was Mangeshkar's song really played at the concert?: No, we found out that Mangeshkar's song has been added over the original audio of rappers performing to a song called The Motto.
Who uploaded the video first?: These news reports carried a video shared by an Instagram user , who goes by the handle @dj_releast. The video has now garnered more than two million views.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a keyword search that led us to a report by iHeart Radio that stated that Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne performed at OVO Fest in Toronto on 6 August 2022.
The article published on 7 August 2022 reported that the trio performed as Young Money for the first time in eight years.
It also stated that the they played some of the hits including Bedrock, The Motto and Up All Night.
OVO Sound's official Twitter account had also shared the announcement about the line-up.
Further search led us to a YouTube video of the full concert shared on 17 August 2022.
At 1:17:00 timestamp, Drake can be seen doing the same steps, but from a different angle. Here, no Bollywood song can be heard.
In the original video, Drake and Lil Wayne can be seen performing to their 2012 song, The Motto.
We compared the two clips and noticed the similarities.
What about the remix heard in the viral video?: On checking the Instagram user '@dj_releast' account, who had first uploaded this video, we found out that he often remixes Bollywood songs with other songs.
He had also posted a remix of Didi Tera Dewar Deewana and The Motto as a reel.
Conclusion: This is an edited video. Drake and Lil Wayne did not perform Lata Mangeshkar's song in a concert.
