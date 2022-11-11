Drake Didn’t Play Lata Mangeshkar’s Song at His Concert, Clip is Edited

Several news media outlets like NDTV, Outlook, and DNA shared an edited clip showing Canadian singer and rapper Drake and rapper Lil Wayne performing to singer Lata Mangeshkar's song Didi Tera Dewar Deewana from the Bollywood movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! during their concert. The video was also erroneously shared by The Quint on its Instagram handle.

