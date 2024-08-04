ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

This Video of a Dog Being Rescued Is Old & Unrelated To Recent Wayanad Landslide

Neither is this video recent nor is it connected to the recent landslide in Wayanad.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
A video which shows some people rescuing a dog, who can be seen stuck in mud, and two puppies is being shared on the internet as recent visuals from the landslide in Kerala's Wayanad.

What have users said?: Those sharing the video have uploaded it with a caption that said, "Big salute to rescue team....A dog and her two puppies rescued from Landslide...#WayanadDisaster #WaynadLandslide #Disaster."

Neither is this video recent nor is it connected to the recent landslide in Wayanad.

An archive of the post can be seen here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

At the time of writing this report, the post had garnered over three lakh views on the platform. (Archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

What is the truth?: The video is old and unrelated to the recent landslide in Wayanad. It could be traced back to October 2021 and reportedly shows a dog being rescued in Palakkad, Kerala.

How did we find out?: Using the help of Google Lens, we performed a reverse image search and came across a longer version of the video published on a website called 'Newsflare'.

  • It said that a dog and her two puppies were rescued on 15 October 2021 in the Palakkad district of Kerala.

  • The incident happened after tonnes of earth slid down a mountainside due to heavy rains in the area.

The video was recorded on 15 October 2021.

(Source: Newsflare/Screenshot)

News reports: Another round of reverse image search directed us to a news report published in Manorama Online.

  • The report said that locals came to the rescue of the dog after they heard the animal crying loudly.

  • The dog and her two puppies (out of six) were rescued alive from underground.

  • The report further mentioned that the landslide occurred at the house of a resident in Palakkad.

  • A report published in The New Indian Express said that the animals were rescued after they lied covered in mud for three days behind a shop on the Palakkad–Malappuram border.

  • The shopkeeper's husband, Ashraf, mentioned that only two puppies out of six could be saved.

  • The report said that the dog and her puppies have been kept at a safe place and are regaining their health.

The report was last updated on 14 October 2021.

(Source: TNIE/Screenshot)

Conclusion: It is clear that the video is old and unrelated to the recent landslide in Wayanad.

