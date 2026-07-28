Does This Video Show ‘BJP Goons’ Throwing Stones at CJP Rally in Kolkata? No!

A video has been making the rounds on social media, claiming to show Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) goons throwing stones at students attending a Cockroach Janta Party rally in Kolkata, West Bengal.

One of the posts is captioned, "Climbing onto the West Bengal government's fire engine, #BJP's goon squad are throwing stones in a Kolkata rally of cockroach Janata Party supporters! The question is, 'Don't these people count as #jihadis? How did the police allow them to climb onto this vehicle? Why didn't the police arrest them?'"