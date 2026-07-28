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Does This Video Show ‘BJP Goons’ Throwing Stones at CJP Rally in Kolkata? No!

We found out that the video shows a clash between BJP and Congress workers in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video has been making the rounds on social media, claiming to show Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) goons throwing stones at students attending a Cockroach Janta Party rally in Kolkata, West Bengal.

One of the posts is captioned, "Climbing onto the West Bengal government's fire engine, #BJP's goon squad are throwing stones in a Kolkata rally of cockroach Janata Party supporters! The question is, 'Don't these people count as #jihadis? How did the police allow them to climb onto this vehicle? Why didn't the police arrest them?'"

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the video shows BJP and Congress workers hurling eggs and tomatoes at each other during a protest in Ranchi, Jharkhand

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded by Followup Jharkhand on 23 July 2026 that shared the same visuals.

  • The caption reads, "Clash between BJP and Congress workers; they are hurling eggs and tomatoes at each other."

  • According to the report, the protesters are throwing eggs and tomatoes at each other in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

  • We also found a report by Prabhat Khabar covering the clash between BJP and Congress in Ranchi, which led to eggs and tomatoes being hurled on the streets.

  • The Economic Times also published a report on 23 July 2026 covering the incident.

  • According to the report, Congress and BJP workers allegedly hurled eggs and stones at each other during a protest in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Conclusion: The video shows BJP and Congress workers hurling eggs and tomatoes at each other during a protest in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  BJP   Kolkata   Ranchi 

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