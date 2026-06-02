Old Videos Falsely Shared as DK Shivakumar, Fans Celebrating RCB Win in IPL 2026

Two videos are being shared after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) on 31 May 2026, claiming to show people celebrating the team's victory.
The videos: The first shows a man standing amid a crowded area, with fireworks going from the box in his hand.
The second video shows the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, waving the team's flag from a car window.
But...?: Both videos are old and predate RCB's recent win.
The video of the man with the fireworks was taken in March 2026, when the Indian national team won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
Shivakumar's video is from June 2025, showing him waving RCB's flag when the team won their maiden IPL title.
How did we find out the truth?: Lets look into the videos one-by-one.
Video 1: Man and Fireworks
A reverse image search on this video led us to an Instagram post, shared on 8 March 2026, which was shared with the hashtag "#indiawonthematch".
Another page had shared the same video on the same day, with the hashtags "#indiawon" and "t20worldcup2026".
India won the ICC T20 Men's World Cup on 8 May 2026, defeating New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India.
These posts indicate that the video is old and has no connection to RCB's recent win.
Video 2: DK Shivakumar and RCB Flag
The second video, showing Shivakumar with the RCB flag, is also old.
A reverse image search on the video led us to us to an Instagram post sharing the same video on 4 June 2025.
A keyword search for 'Shivakumar RCB flag', while filtering for results by date, led us to a YouTube short shared by TV9 Kannada on 4 June 2025.
Sharing the same visuals, the caption said, "DCM DKS arrived at Vidhana Soudha in a car carrying RCB flag (sic)."
Public TV shared a longer video showing the deputy chief minister travelling with RCB's flag.
Conclusion: Two old, unrelated videos are being shared to falsely claim that they show recent visuals of RCB's win being celebrated.
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