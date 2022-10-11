Fight During Durga Puja Immersion in Chhattisgarh Given a False Communal Spin

A video showing some people attacking a truck playing music with sticks and stones has gone viral with a claim that Hindus in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur were attacked during a Durga puja visarjan (immersion) rally by people from the Muslim community.

The claim comes days after the Durga puja festivities were completed in the country.

However, we found that the claim was misleading. While the video was from Bilaspur, the fight was not communal. The fight was between two different groups of Durga puja worship committee members over the issue of immersion. Police confirmed that the people involved in the incident on both sides were Hindus.