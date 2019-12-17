Did Jamia Proctor Allow Delhi Cops into Campus? Media Misquotes SG

The Quint’s legal editor Vakasha Sachdev was at the Supreme Court when the proceedings were going on and he clarified that the SG was referring to the AMU proctor while making the statement.

“It was the proctor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) who approached the local police after hearing rumours about deaths in Jamia,” our reporter added.

According to him, as far as Jamia proctor is concerned, Mehta said that he had only gone to the police stations in Delhi after reports of students being detained surfaced.

Times Now reached out to Jamia proctor for his reaction on Mehta’s “allegations”. To this, ANI quoted him as saying, “These are baseless allegations. I was the first to condemn police's barbaric behaviour after entering the campus without permission”.