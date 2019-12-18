No, Saudi Arabian Airlines Did Not Suspend its Flights to India
CLAIM
An image is being circulated with on WhatsApp which claims that the Saudi Arabian airlines has suspended all its flights to and from Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Cochin due to “unsettling political conditions in India”.
“India is also declared unsafe to travel for Saudi Arabian citizens by SA embassy. Please visit Saudi.com,” the message further reads.
The same image has also been shared on Facebook.
The Quint also received a query on its WhatsApp helpline number regarding this.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The claim is false. All flights travelling between India and Saudi Arabia by the Saudi Arabian Airlines are operating as per usual schedules.
The Quint got in touch with the Saudi Arabian Airlines via their official Twitter account and they confirmed that the picture circulating online hasn’t been released by them.
“Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) confirms that all of its flights to India – Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Cochin – are operating per usual schedules. Any public message stating otherwise is not the official source of information,” the message read.
Clearly, a fake message attributed to Saudi Arabian Airlines is being circulated in the light of the ongoing protests.
