Did Rahul Gandhi Make Offensive Statements About Women at Chhatron Ki Goonj? No!

A video was shared on social media, claiming to show Rahul Gandhi making offensive statements about women and how women themselves are the reason for their sexual assault.

What did he say?: In the video, Rahul Gandhi says, "80% of rapes happen because of women. Rape happens in India, and rape does not happen in Bharat. A girl belongs in one place; she should be locked in a cage. She should be under control. She should not work. And boys should have complete freedom." (translated from Hindi to English)