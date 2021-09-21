'Intelligence Agencies' of 5 Countries Met in New Delhi? Nope!

A photo is being circulated on social media with the claim that five "intelligence agencies" from India, Israel, America, Russia, and England held a high-level meeting in New Delhi for the "first time". The claim goes on to add that that this is the "power of new India".

However, we found that the photo is from a delegation-level talk of National Security Advisors (NSA) between India and Russia that took place in New Delhi on 8 September.