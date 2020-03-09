Chinese PM Says Reading Quran Cures Coronavirus? Here’s the Truth

A video clip of news channel Aaj Tak, which shows people offering namaz, is being shared on social media with a claim that Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping has said that reading Quran can cure coronavirus.

The Facebook video, which garnered over 14,000 likes and about one million views, is being shared with a caption, “चीन के प्रधानमंत्री ने सारे मस्जिदों के ताला खोलने व नमाज़ व कूरान पढ़ने का आदेश जारी किया. कोरोना वायरस का इलाज सिर्फ कुरान में है.” [Translation: the Chinese prime minister has issued an order to unlock all the mosques and to offer prayers and read the Quran. The cure for coronavirus is only in the Quran.]