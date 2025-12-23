Altered Dhaka Tribune Graphic Carries Fake Quote Attributed to Muhammad Yunus

A graphic, purportedly shared by Bangladeshi news organisation Dhaka Tribune, carrying Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus' image and a statement is being widely shared on social media.
What does it say?: The graphic claims that Muhammad Yunus said his mother was sexually assaulted by Pakistani soldiers during the Liberation War of 1971.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the graphic, which led us to the original post by Dhaka Tribune on their Facebook page.
It showed the same image, photo credit, date line, and was in the same format as seen in the viral claim, but carried a different quote.
This graphic said, "CA Yunus mourns casualties of Bangladeshi peacekeepers in drone attack in Sudan".
It carried a link to the relevant article on their website, which did not mention any part of the statement made in the claim.
One can see the similarities, highlighted in green, which confirm that this specific graphic was the one which was altered to share the viral claim.
However, the graphic in the claim uses a different font, as marked in red, than the one that Dhaka Tribune uses, confirming that it was altered.
Did he make the statement?: A keyword search for 'Muhammad Yunus mother Pakistan' about him speaking about his mother during Bangladesh's freedom revolution in 1971.
Conclusion: An altered graphic is being shared with a fake quote, attributed to Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus about his mother being sexually assaulted by Pakistani soldiers during Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971.
