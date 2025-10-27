'Called a P**i Bi**h, Followed Home': Sikh Woman Raped in UK's West Midlands

(Trigger warning: Description of rape and assault.)

"She was called a P**i bi**h. The accused followed her home, broke her door down, and raped her."

In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old Indian-origin woman was raped and assaulted in the UK's West Midlands on the evening of Saturday, 25 October.

While the local police said that the incident was racially aggravated, they did not reveal the ethnicity of the woman. However, Dabinderjit Singh OBE, Lead Executive of the Sikh Federation UK, confirmed to The Quint that the survivor is a Sikh woman studying in Britain.