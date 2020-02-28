Strict Legal Action for Sharing Hate Content Online: Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Friday, 28 February, issued a statement saying that they are monitoring social media and would be taking ‘strict legal action’ against anyone circulating hate material on social media in the wake of the communal violence in Delhi, that broke out amid clashes over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

In a release, the Delhi Police said that a lot of hate material was being circulated on social media platforms, pointing out that it was an offence under law.