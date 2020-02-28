Strict Legal Action for Sharing Hate Content Online: Delhi Police
Delhi Police on Friday, 28 February, issued a statement saying that they are monitoring social media and would be taking ‘strict legal action’ against anyone circulating hate material on social media in the wake of the communal violence in Delhi, that broke out amid clashes over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
In a release, the Delhi Police said that a lot of hate material was being circulated on social media platforms, pointing out that it was an offence under law.
The police added that if anyone comes across any such hate material, they could file a complaint by calling the cyber helpline number – 155260, or on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.
The Delhi Police Twitter handle also tweeted with the same information.
Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa, who held a press briefing on Friday evening, had also emphasised the same, appealing to the people of Delhi not to believe fake videos being circulated on social media, adding that they have released various helpline numbers and Twitter handles for people to report such videos.
