Satyendar Jain Misquoted to Claim None From Markaz COVID Positive

A video of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain is going viral on social media, where he seems to be saying that of the 30,000 people who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event, not even one was found to be positive for COVID-19. It also claims that only a beggar sitting outside the Markaz was found to be coronavirus positive.

This is the message being forwarded with the video: “*दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य मत्रीं सत्येन्द्र जैन ने कहा 30 हजार में से एक भी नही मिला मरकज़ में कोरोना पाॅजिटिव,मरकज के बाहर बैठा एक भिखारी निकला पाॅजिटिव*” (Translation: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that not a single one of the 30 thousand in Markaz was found coronavirus positive, a beggar sitting outside Markaz turned out to be positive.)