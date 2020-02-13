BJP Lost 2 Seats in Delhi by Less Than 2,000 Votes, Not 36 Seats
In a near-repeat performance of 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday, 11 February, retained power with a stunning victory, winning 62 of the 70 Delhi Assembly seats.
CLAIM
Now, a message that is being massively shared on social media claims that BJP lost by marginally less votes in as many as 36 constituencies.
The message mentions that BJP lost by less than 100 votes in eight seats, less than 1,000 votes 19 seats and less than 2,000 votes in nine seats.
The tweet shared by a user called ‘Biswajit Roy’, who is followed by Home Minister Amit Shah, had garnered 1,200 retweets and 2,800 likes at the time of publishing the story.
Several users have shared the message on Twitter and Facebook with the same claim.
The Quint received a query about the claim made in the viral message on its WhatsApp helpline.
WHAT’S THE TRUTH?
We checked the Election Commission website and under the Constituency wise data, found that only two constituencies where BJP had lost, had a margin of less than 2,000 seats (highlighted in red).
BJP’s Raj Kumar Bhatia lost from Adarsh Nagar constituency with a margin of over 1,500 votes (1,589) and Sat Prakash Rana of the BJP from Bijwasan constituency lost with a margin of 753 votes.
Although the viral message emphasises on the seats that BJP lost with less than 2,000 votes, we found one more constituency (Laxmi Nagar) where the vote margin is less than 2,000. However, it was the BJP who registered a victory here.
Since there are only two constituencies where BJP lost with a margin of less than 2,000 votes, the other claims made in the viral message stand nullified.
Evidently, a viral message falsely claimed that in the Delhi Assembly election, BJP lost by a margin of less than 2,000 votes in as many as 36 seats.
