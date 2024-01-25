ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Jennifer Aniston’s Deepfake Video 'Giving Away Apple’s MacBooks' Goes Viral

The original video dates back to 2019 and shows Aniston speaking to InStyle Magazine.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A video of American actor Jennifer Aniston, where she can be heard talking about a giveaway of Apple MacBook laptops for only 10 dollars, is going viral.

  • Then, she instructs people to simply link on "her site below" to claim the laptop.

The original video dates back to 2019 and shows Aniston speaking to InStyle Magazine.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

This post recorded 2.3 Million views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar posts can be found here, here and here.)

Is this true?: This video is a deepfake.

  • It has been digitally altered to show that Aniston is promoting a giveaway of Apple's MacBooks.

  • The original video is from 2019 and shows the actor's interview with American publication called InStyle Magazine.

How did we find out?: At first, we looked for reports about Aniston promoting a giveaway of this nature; however, we did not find any credible sources to verify this.

  • Then, we divided the viral video into keyframes and ran a reverse image search on some of them using Google.

  • We came across a video on YouTube by InStyle magazine. It was uploaded on 4 September 2019 and titled, "Beauty According to Jennifer Aniston | Cover Stars | InStyle."

  • We compared both the video and found similarities. Below is the comparison.

The original video dates back to 2019 and shows Aniston speaking to InStyle Magazine.

Here are the similarities between the two. 

(Altered by The Quint) 

  • The interview talked about Jennifer Aniston revisiting her beauty quotes. Aniston was on the cover of InStyle's October 2019 issue.

Additionally, we also traced the image at the end of the viral video of Aniston working on a laptop.

  • We ran a Google reverse image search and came across an article by USA Today from 29 October 2021

  • The still is from one of her recent shows on Apple TV+ called 'The Morning Show.'

  • The image's caption in the article read, "Jennifer Aniston, as Alex Levy, seeks out her former colleague, Mitch, in Italy, desperate for his help to salvage her career and personal life."

  • We compared the two images and found similarities.

The original video dates back to 2019 and shows Aniston speaking to InStyle Magazine.

Here are the similarities between the two. 

(Altered by The Quint) 

Conclusion: The viral video of Jennifer Aniston giving away Apple MacBook Pros is a deepfake.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

