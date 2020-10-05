Death of Female Constable in Punjab Given False Rape & Murder Spin

The death of the female constable is a case of road accident and not rape and murder, as claimed.

A reverse image search led us to a report by Hindi daily, Dainik Savera Times, carrying the viral images.

The report stated that the body of a lady constable had been found in Amritsar. A keyword search of the same led us to several news reports on the incident.

A report by Tribune India, dated 1 October from Amritsar, stated, “A woman police constable, Nomi, posted at miscellaneous store keeping (MSK) branch here died, after a speedy SUV hit her scooter near Sangatpura village in the wee hours today.”

Speaking to The Quint, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar confirmed that the constable had died in a road accident.

“A Scorpio had hit the constable while she was going for her duty,” Bhullar stated.

The case has been registered with the rural police to further investigate the accident.

Evidently, the death of a female constable from Amritsar due to a road accident is being shared with a false spin of rape and murder.

(Editor’s Note: The Quint has not used the posts in the story due to its graphic nature.)