UP Police Lathicharge Women at Anti-CAA Protest In Azamgarh
Around 200 women, who had gathered to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh city, were lathicharged and tear-gassed by the police in the wee hours of 5 February, Wednesday.
People, most of whom were women, had started gathering at Maulana Johar Ali Park in Azamgarh’s Bilariyaganj area since the morning of 4 February. Around 300-400 people had reportedly gathered there before the police clampdown.
Local sources have also told The Quint that the police forcibly entered the homes of the boys involved in the protest and beat them up, before detaining them. The exact number of detainees are yet to be known.
Those present at the spot say that the police reached the site of the protest around 1 am on 5 February . Protesters further allege that the police brought buses with them, after which they lathi-charged them and hurled tear gas at around 4 am.
There were reports of stone-pelting as well.
An eye-witness has confirmed to The Quint that a woman sustained serious injuries on her head and is reportedly in a critical condition. The witness also confirmed that children were also injured in the chaos.
The police also poured gallons of water on the protest venue to stop more protesters from converging there.
The Uttar Pradesh police are yet to react to the incident.