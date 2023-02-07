ADVERTISEMENT

2011 Video Showing Shaking Cars in Japan Falsely Linked to Earthquake in Turkey

The video dates back to 2011 and shows visuals from Sumida City in Tokyo, Japan.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
2011 Video Showing Shaking Cars in Japan Falsely Linked to Earthquake in Turkey
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Dashcam footage showing vehicles shaking violently on the road is being shared on social media linking it to the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria on 6 February.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of more claims can be seen here, here and here.)

But..?: The video has been on the internet since 2017, and it shows visuals of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami in Japan.

  • The video was taken on Metropolitan Highway 6 in Sumida City in Japan's Tokyo on 11 March 2011.

Also Read

Old Video Shared as Nuclear Power Plant Explosion After Earthquake in Turkey

Old Video Shared as Nuclear Power Plant Explosion After Earthquake in Turkey
ADVERTISEMENT

How did we find out?: We divided the viral video into multiple keyframes using InVID, a video verification tool.

  • A reverse image search on one of these frames led us to a coloured version of the video, which we used for further investigation.

  • Conducting a reverse image searches on stills from this coloured video took us to a website called 'redrum tokyo’.

  • This website shared the video on 13 March 2017, mentioning that it showed Metropolitan Highway 6.

The video was uploaded in 2017.

(Source:redrum tokyo/Altered by The Quint)

  • The page also carried a YouTube video with a title in Japanese, whose translated version mentioned that it showed "Metropolitan Expressway No. 6 at the time of the 3.11 earthquake Part 3."

  • The video which showed a timestamp reading 2011.03.11 and carried location coordinates.

(Note: Swipe right to view both photos.)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The video was taken in 2011.&nbsp;</p></div>

    The video was taken in 2011.&nbsp;

    (Source: YouTube/Altered by The Quint)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The video carried coordinates.</p></div>

    The video carried coordinates.

    (Source: YouTube/Altered by The Quint)

Taking a cue from this, we checked the coordinates on Google Maps, which said that it showed Sumida City in Tokyo, Japan.

Google Maps showed the location as Sumida City in Tokyo, Japan.

(Source: Google Maps/Screenshot)

  • Using Google Maps' Street View feature, we were able to compare visuals of the video to what the coordinates led us to and saw that both stills showed similar buildings on the left.

The buildings match in both stills.

(Source: Facebook/Google Maps/Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: The video dates back to 2011 as per the date on the video and shows footage from Japan's Tokyo and is not related to the recent earthquake in Turkey.

Also Read

Old Stock Image of a Dog Shared After Earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Old Stock Image of a Dog Shared After Earthquake in Turkey and Syria

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×