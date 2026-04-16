SIR Impact in Bengal: Mamata’s Seat Sees 25% Voter Drop, Suvendu’s Just 3%

In West Bengal, around 9 million voters were deleted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) conducted just before the Assembly elections. After the SIR, the state now has 6.77 crore voters across all 294 Assembly constituencies.
To assess the impact of this reduction on VIP and key seats, a comparison has been made with the total number of voters in each Assembly constituency during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
For instance, to determine the decline in voters in Mamata Banerjee’s Bhabanipur seat after the SIR, the total number of voters in 2024 is compared with the total after the SIR. The difference is used to calculate both the number and percentage of deleted voters.
1. Bhabanipur – 25% voter decline
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bhabanipur had 205,487 voters. After the SIR, the number dropped to 155,308 — a decline of 50,179 voters (24.42%).
Bhabanipur has been a TMC stronghold since 2011, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee winning multiple times from this seat. However, with around 25% voter deletion and BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari entering the fray, the contest has become more competitive. Mamata Banerjee had lost to Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram in the previous election.
2. Nandigram – 3.24% voter decline
In 2024, Nandigram had a total of 273,790 voters. After the Special Intensive Revision, the number fell to 264,917 — a reduction of 8,873 voters (around 3.24%).
Nandigram, the epicentre of the 2007 land protest, has become a symbol of the Mamata Banerjee–Suvendu Adhikari rivalry. In 2021, Adhikari won the seat by a narrow margin. Apart from Bhabanipur, he is once again contesting from here. TMC has fielded Pabitra Kar against him.
3. Kharagpur Sadar – 24.99% voter decline
The constituency had 239,468 voters in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. After the SIR, the number dropped by 59,844 (24.99%) to 179,624.
Kharagpur Sadar was a Congress bastion until 2011, but it now sees a direct contest between BJP and TMC. This time, Dilip Ghosh and Pradip Sarkar are facing off, making it a high-profile battle. With nearly 25% voter deletion, the contest is expected to be tough for both parties. In 2021, BJP defeated TMC by just 3,771 votes.
4. Baharampur– 10.11% voter decline
Compared to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Baharampur has seen a 10.11% drop in voters after the SIR.
This seat has also traditionally been a Congress stronghold. In the last election, Congress lost due to a triangular contest. This time, the party has fielded its veteran leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The key question is which party will be more affected by the 10% voter deletion.
5. Ballygunge – 27.08% voter decline
Ballygunge, one of South Kolkata’s most prominent and politically significant seats, has been dominated by TMC since 2006. However, a vacuum emerged following the death of Subrata Mukherjee and the resignation of Babul Supriyo.
TMC has fielded Sovan Deb Chattopadhyay this time, while BJP has nominated Shatarupa, setting the stage for a keen contest.
6. Baruipur West – 15.68% voter decline
This South 24 Parganas seat is represented by Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee.
Baruipur West is considered a TMC stronghold, but BJP’s support base has grown over the last three elections, while CPI(M)’s vote share has declined. TMC has once again fielded Biman Banerjee, while BJP has nominated Biswajit Pal. The seat has seen a voter decline of about 15.68%.
7. Kolkata Port – 30.55% voter decline
From this Kolkata seat, senior TMC leader and minister Firhad Hakim has been elected MLA three consecutive times. The constituency has a significant minority voter base.
After the SIR process, voter numbers here have dropped by 30.55%. TMC now faces the challenge of retaining its stronghold. Firhad Hakim is up against BJP’s Rakesh Singh, who was jailed for five months and is currently out on bail.
8. Kaliganj – 9.02% voter decline
In Nadia district’s Kaliganj seat, CPI(M) has fielded Sabina Yasmin. Her 9-year-old daughter was killed in a bomb blast during a by-election last year.
Sabina has emerged as a strong face of the Left Front’s campaign against political violence. TMC has renominated sitting MLA Alifa Ahmed, while BJP has fielded Bapan Ghosh.
9. Asansol South – 16.47% voter decline
In 2021, BJP’s Agnimitra Paul defeated TMC’s Saayoni Ghosh in a closely fought contest. This seat has seen a voter deletion of 16.47%.
An industrial and urban constituency, Asansol South is witnessing a direct contest between BJP and TMC. TMC has fielded three-time MLA Tapas Banerjee again, while BJP has reposed faith in Agnimitra Paul.
10. Shibpur – 19.22% voter decline
BJP has fielded actor Rudranil Ghosh from the Shibpur Assembly constituency, where he faces TMC’s Dr Rana Chatterjee. The seat has recorded a voter decline of about 19%.
Shibpur has been a TMC stronghold for over a decade. In 2021, the TMC candidate secured over 50% of the vote. However, BJP’s vote share has also grown, with its candidate securing more than 30% votes in the last election.
Voter Drop In Hot Seats?
1. Sandeshkhali – 9.11% voter decline
Compared to 2024, voter numbers in Sandeshkhali have dropped by 9.11% after the SIR. The area made headlines in 2024 after women accused TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh of sexual harassment and land grabbing, triggering protests and violence.
Part of the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat, TMC won here in 2024, but BJP led in this Assembly segment, making women’s safety a key political issue. A close contest is expected, with BJP fielding Sanat Sardar and TMC nominating Jharna Sardar.
2. Gaighata (SC) – 15.36% voter decline
This is a Matua-dominated seat. BJP had previously gained by consolidating this community’s votes, but large-scale voter deletions among Matuas in Nadia and North 24 Parganas could impact the outcome this time.
3. Samsherganj – 35.10% voter decline
A Muslim-majority seat in Murshidabad, Samsherganj saw violent protests in 2025 against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. It is witnessing a multi-cornered contest involving TMC, Congress, BJP, and the newly formed Aam Janata Unnayan Party.
Murshidabad tops the list of voters declared 'ineligible' among those kept 'under adjudication' under SIR, with 455,000 names deleted. In comparison, 325,000 names were removed in North 24 Parganas and 239,000 in Malda.
Murshidabad and Malda border Bangladesh and have among the highest Muslim populations in the state. As a result, all eyes are now on elections in these districts.
4. Murshidabad – 11.27% voter decline
Compared to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Murshidabad Assembly seat has seen an 11.27% drop in voters after SIR. It remains one of the few seats where Congress retains a strong presence.
Shaoni Singha Roy won here in 2011 and 2016 on a Congress ticket but lost in 2021 as a TMC candidate. BJP’s Gouri Shankar Ghosh won by 2,491 votes. TMC is yet to win this seat, making the contest interesting.
5. Dabgram-Phulbari – 17.83% voter decline
This seat has recorded a 17.83% drop in voters after SIR compared to 2024. BJP’s Sikha Chatterjee is the sitting MLA.
A key industrial-urban centre in North Bengal, the seat will see TMC’s Ranjan Sheel Sharma challenge the BJP.