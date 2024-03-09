Clipped Video of Mallikarjun Kharge's Bihar Speech Shared With Misleading Claim

A short video of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is being shared where he can be heard speaking against his party.

What does Kharge say?: He says, "Congress party is dividing the country, It is dividing it in the name of caste."

What is the context?: Congress has vehemently advocated for a caste-based census in the country and fired up the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not actively looking into it.