Coronavirus: Wuhan Video Shared Falsely As People Crying for Help

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak and with China’s Wuhan being its epicentre, a video is being circulated on social media with a claim that the people of Wuhan city in China are locked in their homes, screaming for life.

Editor-in-chief of news channel Bharat Samachar Brajesh Misra, shared the video with the claim that people in Wuhan are crying for help and that instead of giving medical aid to them, they have been locked in their homes.

His tweet, when translated in English reads: “These people of Wuhan city of China are screaming from their homes and begging for life. Instead of treatment, help, they have been locked in homes. These screams of the people of China will pursue the world community for centuries. Coronavirus is moving towards its extreme level. India will have to prepare immediately.”