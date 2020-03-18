No, Chennai Hasn’t Shut Down Fruit Marts Because of Coronavirus
CLAIM
A message which claims that Corporation of Chennai has closed all vegetable and fruit markets in various parts of Chennai has been shared on WhatsApp and Facebook amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The message goes on to add that all said shops in parts of Guindy, Mambalam, Mylapore and Koyambedu will remain closed till 31 March.
The Quint received a query to verify this message on its helpline number.
WHAT’S THE TRUTH
Well, there is no truth to the claims made in the forward. Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash has issued a statement to clarify that the message doing the rounds is not true.
“Except those establishments like malls, theatres etc other facilities like fruits, vegetables, meat and fish markets will remain open. All small grocery stores, small trade establishments, supermarkets etc will remain open too. The aim is to prevent the spread of virus, not to affect the common man’s life,” the statement read.
He further said that action will be taken against the people who are spreading rumours like these.
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, misinformation has taken the internet by a storm. The Quint has been debunking and fact-checking all these claims. You can read all our fact-check stories here.
