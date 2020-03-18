No, Chennai Hasn’t Shut Down Fruit Marts Because of Coronavirus

Well, there is no truth to the claims made in the forward. Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash has issued a statement to clarify that the message doing the rounds is not true.

“Except those establishments like malls, theatres etc other facilities like fruits, vegetables, meat and fish markets will remain open. All small grocery stores, small trade establishments, supermarkets etc will remain open too. The aim is to prevent the spread of virus, not to affect the common man’s life,” the statement read.

He further said that action will be taken against the people who are spreading rumours like these.