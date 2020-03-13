COVID-19: Blanket Holidays Declared In 4 States? Fake Alert!

The PIB release mentions that it “has NOT BEEN issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Necessary action under extant law is being initiated.”

Further, sources in the Health Ministry also confirmed to The Quint that the circular has not been issued by the ministry.

Moreover, in the viral circular, the word “Gujrat” has been misspelled. We compared the viral circular with an official memorandum released by the ministry and found some glaring differences.

The name Rajender Kumar has been spelled as Rajendra Kumar in the viral circular.



The official circular has also been copied to ‘Prl Secy/ Secy H of all States/UTs’ – but the viral circular has not been copied to any official.