Amid COVID-19 Fears, Sensex Falls Over 2,500; Nifty Trading Halted

The BSE Sensex tanks 2,548.94 points to 30,229.20 in opening session. Trading halted for 45 minutes after India's equity benchmark NSE Nifty50 hit 10 percent lower circuit and plunged 729.95 pts to 8,860.20.
After completing requisite quarantine period, all 112 Wuhan evacuees tested negative for the novel coronavirus at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Quarantine Facility in Chhawla, Delhi on Friday, reported ANI.
Italy's coronavirus death toll crossed 1,000 on Thursday, news agency AFP reported quoting an official.
The 76-year-old man from Kalburgi who passed away and was a suspected coronavirus patient has been confirmed to have had COVID-19, the Karnataka Health Department announced on Thursday.
Two more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Maharashtra on Thursday evening, 12 March, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 14. Meanwhile, the total number of infected people in Kerala has gone up to 16, according to PTI.
Invoking provisions of the Epidemic Disease Act, the Delhi government on Thursday announced that all cinema halls, schools, colleges (whose examinations have been held) in Delhi will be closed till 31 March.
All Wuhan Evacuees at ITBP Camp Test Negative
All 112 at the facility including 36 foreign nationals will start leaving the facility from today.
Philippines Diplomat Is First Coronavirus Case at Un HQ
A Philippine diplomat in New York has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the first recorded case at United Nations headquarters in the city, reported AFP, quoiting diplomatic sources.
The diplomat, who had last visited the UN on Monday, showed symptoms of flu the following day and saw a doctor.
"She got the call today that she tested positive for COVID-19," said a letter from the Philippines mission on Thursday.
"As of today, the Philippine mission is in lockdown, and all personnel are instructed to self-quarantine," said the letter obtained by AFP.
Australian Pacer Kane Richardson Quarantined After Reporting COVID-19 Symptoms
Australian pacer Kane Richardson has been withdrawn from the Australia’s ODI squad on Friday, after he reported a sore throat on the eve of the first ODI. He was tested for COVlD-19 and the results are said to be pending, reported Cricket.com.au.
"Our medical staff are treating this as a typical throat infection but we are following Australian Government protocols that require us to keep Kane away from other members of the squad and perform the appropriate tests given he has returned from international travel in the last 14 days," a Cricket Australia spokesperson said.
Cricket Australia Suspends Women Team's South Africa Tour
Cricket Australia, the national governing body for the game in Australia, announced on Friday, that the South Africa tour of the women's team has been suspended until further notice.
The three-match One-Day men's international series against New Zealand will proceed as scheduled, however fans will not be admitted into the venue.
Google India Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19
Google’s Bangalore office on Friday, confirmed that one of its employees was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and was present in the company office for a few hours before developing symptoms.
“The employee has been on quarantine since then, and we have asked colleagues who were in close contact with the employee to quarantine themselves and monitor their health,” the company statement read.
Google has asked its employees in the Bangalore office to work from home and take all precautionary measure.
Disneyland in California to Close Over Virus
Disneyland in California will close its doors beginning Saturday due to the novel coronavirus, the resort said, joining a slew of concerts, festivals and other entertainment events scrapped across the US.
Disney will also shut Florida and Paris theme parks and cruise line, reports AFP.
India Part of US-Led Initiative to Share Info on Integrating Science Into Coronavirus Response
India is part of a US-led global initiative to share information on integrating science into coronavirus response, according to a White House statement.
Besides the US and India, the UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea are part of the initiative.
The second conference call by the science ministers and chief advisors of these countries was held on Wednesday and it was convened by the Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr Kelvin Droegemeier, reported PTI.
Arsenal FC Manager Mikel Arteta Tests Positive
Arsenal Football Club’s manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus, reports AFP.
