Amid COVID-19 Fears, Sensex Falls Over 2,500; Nifty Trading Halted

The BSE Sensex tanks 2,548.94 points to 30,229.20 in opening session. Trading halted for 45 minutes after India's equity benchmark NSE Nifty50 hit 10 percent lower circuit and plunged 729.95 pts to 8,860.20.

After completing requisite quarantine period, all 112 Wuhan evacuees tested negative for the novel coronavirus at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Quarantine Facility in Chhawla, Delhi on Friday, reported ANI.

Italy's coronavirus death toll crossed 1,000 on Thursday, news agency AFP reported quoting an official.

The 76-year-old man from Kalburgi who passed away and was a suspected coronavirus patient has been confirmed to have had COVID-19, the Karnataka Health Department announced on Thursday.

Two more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Maharashtra on Thursday evening, 12 March, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 14. Meanwhile, the total number of infected people in Kerala has gone up to 16, according to PTI.

Invoking provisions of the Epidemic Disease Act, the Delhi government on Thursday announced that all cinema halls, schools, colleges (whose examinations have been held) in Delhi will be closed till 31 March.