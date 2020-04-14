Cops Deny UP Woman Drowned Kids  Over Food Shortage in Lockdown

Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown across India, wire agency IANS published a news report claiming that a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi had thrown five of her children into a river owing to her inability to find food for them during lockdown.

The report, which was carried by news portal Outlook, quoted sources as saying that the woman had earlier said she and her children were not getting food in the lockdown and money inflow had stopped because she was a daily wage earner.