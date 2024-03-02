BJP Earned 5 Times More & Spent 5 Times More Than Congress on Polls & Propaganda

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spent a whopping Rs 1,092 crore – nearly five times more than the Indian National Congress – on election and general propaganda in FY 2022-23, a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) showed.

The report, released on Wednesday, 28 February, analyses the income and expenditure of the six national political parties. It comes months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, slated to happen in April-May this year.