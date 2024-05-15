2018 Clip of Congress' Sagheer Khan Making Controversial Remarks Viral as Recent

A video of Congress' Sagheer Saeed Khan is going viral to claim that he recently blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the "killing of innocent people" in Jammu and Kashmir.

He could be heard promising about Rs 1 crore to their families, if the Congress is voted to power.

What do viral posts say?: Those sharing the video have uploaded it with a caption that said, "Congress exposed again, Now its Top J&K leader & AICC observer Sagheer Saeed Khan is allegedly promising to give ₹ 1 crore each to the family members of terrorists killed by Indian Armed Forces..."