Does This Video Show Anti-Zelenskyy Billboards in Japan? No!

A video which shows a digital billboard on a building saying "Stop Zelenskyy, Stop War" is going viral on the internet with users claiming that it was recently put up in Japan's Shibuya district.

What have users said?: Those sharing the video have uploaded it with a caption, "Japan is starting to wake up. An advertising banner appeared on a building in Tokyo, the Shibuya district: 'Stop war. Stop, Zelenskyy'."