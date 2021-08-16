Taliban Takeover: India Prepares for Emergency Evacuations From Afghanistan

Twenty years after the United States invaded Afghanistan – providing billion-dollars worth of military support to the government, catapulting the nation into decades of war with the militant organisation – the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on Sunday.

In his first statement since the terror organisation took over the presidential palace in Afghanistan, former President Ghani said, "The Taliban have made it to remove me; they are here to attack all Kabul and the people of Kabul. In order to avoid the bleeding flood, I thought it was best to get out."

A spokesman for the Taliban’s political office on Sunday declared that the war was over in Afghanistan and called for peaceful relations with the international community.

Meanwhile, the United States as well as over 65 nations have urged the Taliban to let Afghans leave the country.