Taliban Takeover: India Prepares for Emergency Evacuations From Afghanistan
The government has told Air India to put two aircraft on standby for emergency evacuations from Kabul, sources said.
India prepared to evacuate its officials and citizens from Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the war-ravaged nation and the Taliban seized control of Kabul on Sunday, 15 August, and all of Afghanistan's important provincial capitals in a span of 10 days.
As per a report by The Indian Express, officials from the Indian Embassy had readied themselves to be evacuated on Sunday.
On Monday morning, officials told news agency ANI, "The government has told Air India to put two aircraft on standby for emergency evacuations from Kabul. Air India has prepared a crew for emergency operations from Kabul to New Delhi."
Additionally, a fleet of C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force is on standby for emergency evacuation missions, PTI reported.
Sources in Afghanistan said that emergency evacuation plans have been finalised.
"The government is closely monitoring fast-paced developments in Afghanistan. We will not put the lives of our staff at the Indian Embassy in Kabul at any risk."A government source as quoted by PTI
However, the Government of India has not yet put out an official statement on the collapse of the civilian government in Afghanistan.
Twenty years after the United States invaded Afghanistan – providing billion-dollars worth of military support to the government, catapulting the nation into decades of war with the militant organisation – the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on Sunday.
In his first statement since the terror organisation took over the presidential palace in Afghanistan, former President Ghani said, "The Taliban have made it to remove me; they are here to attack all Kabul and the people of Kabul. In order to avoid the bleeding flood, I thought it was best to get out."
A spokesman for the Taliban’s political office on Sunday declared that the war was over in Afghanistan and called for peaceful relations with the international community.
Meanwhile, the United States as well as over 65 nations have urged the Taliban to let Afghans leave the country.
